Chivas: Eduardo Aguirre and César Montes are on the radar for the next tournament

The team of Chivas his playoff pass will be played until the last day; however, they are already starting to prepare the squad for the next tournament. Vucetich’s future remains uncertain, but the board would have already set its sights on two players.

According to the column of ‘Tap Filtered’, One of the areas that he wants to reinforce is the offensive, considering that his forwards have been left to duty in the Clausura 2021. The chosen one would be Eduardo Aguirre.

The Santos Laguna youth squad has been one of the surprises in the tournament, forming a great duo with Santiago Muñoz. The ‘Mudo’ has three goals in 15 games, two of them scored last weekend.

On the other hand, one of the most questioned areas is the defense, so they want someone experienced, being Cesar Montes The one preferred by the board; however, it must be remembered that ‘El Cachorro’ wants to play in Europe and has recognized that offers have arrived, so his signing would not be so easy.