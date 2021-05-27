Chivas: Edgar Mejía warns Club Tigres prior to the grand final of the Liga MX Femenil

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara continue with their training sessions, facing the return game in the final of the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil, as a visitor to the Tigres de la UANL.

In a press videoconference at the Verde Valle facilities, coach Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía issued a warning to the cats that the Sacred Herd will not feel less under the pressure of playing in their stadium.

Read also: Liga MX: Daniel Ludueña ‘scares’ Cruz Azul with warning prior to the final

“Not because it is the Volcano or the place that it is, we are going to be cautious. I have no qualms about saying that we are going to attack. There is nothing to lose,” he said.

Without fear of what is coming We will leave everything # ParaLaHi2toria pic.twitter.com/js4AvwLsiz – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) May 26, 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to overcome the disadvantage obtained in the first leg in the Akron Stadium, when they pay the visit to the university stadium against the UANL Tigres, seeking to win the second title of the Liga MX Femenil in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

Read also: Liga MX: Announce special operation for the first leg between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul

For this dream they fight together We continue with our work prior to the Vuelta Final This is # ParaLaHi2toria, Rojiblancas! pic.twitter.com/cTKL7RNDPW – Chivas Femenil (@ChivasFemenil) May 26, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Chivas Liga MX Tigres de la UANL Liguilla