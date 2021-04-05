Chivas draws against Santos Laguna and moves away from the playoff spots (summary, goals)

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara tied one goal against Santos Laguna in the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the 2021 Clausura Tournament of the MX League on the field of Akron Stadium.

The scorers of the match were Jesús Ocejo by Santos Laguna who opened the scoring in the first half, while ‘Canelo’ Angulo equalized the cards for Chivas in the complementary part.

Also read: Carolina Isaza shows off her enormous attributes in dancing with a string dress

The match was disputed at the beginning, but it was Santos who hit first in the 31st minute taking advantage of a tremendous error by Hiram Mier in defense so that Ocejo sent the ball to the bottom of ‘Toño’ Rodríguez’s goal.

Already in the second half, Chivas went with everything to the front looking for the tie and at minute 75, the ‘Canelo’ Angulo put a draw on the scoreboard with a goal from medium distance, without letting the ball bounce making a precise volley to beat Carlos Acevedo.

Chivas squeezed in the last minutes of the match and generated a couple of clear chances to win the match, but it was not forceful and signed a draw against Santos that takes him away from the play-offs.

With this result, Chivas remains in fifteenth place with 13 points, one from the playoff zone, while Santos holds fourth place with 21 points.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content