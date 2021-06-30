Chivas: Diego Lainez advises JJ Macías before his possible departure to Getafe

The player of the Real Betis, Diego Lainez went to football on the Old Continent at 18 years old, two and a half years later, at the age of 21, the Mexican attacker does not regret the decision to leave Mexico at an early age, so he took the opportunity to advise his partner from Tri , JJ Macías.

“Personally, it was the best decision I could make because I finished training there. Everyone has their opinion, but it was the best decision. If I have to advise someone, I would tell them to take the opportunity. Macias just left because There he will do things well, “Lainez said in an interview with Pasión W.

Lainez dedicated a few words to Nacho Ambriz who will lead SD Huesca in the Smartbank League next season.

On the Pasión W telephone line, Diego Lainez, national team: (On arriving at Betis) “It was the best decision I could make because I finished training and once you adapt, which is the most difficult, you start to enjoy it.” pic.twitter.com/9aOrChwKk7 – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) June 29, 2021

“The truth is, it is a decision that gives me great pleasure and it is admirable because not everyone dares to leave that comfort zone in order to progress. I want to congratulate Nacho. If he does things well in Huesca, he can do it in any team, “he said.

The young promise of Tri and Real Betis Balompié will play the Olympic games with the Mexican team and aspires to get the gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

In Pasión W, Diego Lainez ABOUT JJ.OO:

“We respect all the rivals but we know the capabilities of this team, I trust my teammates, we trust the idea of ​​Jimmy and we are very motivated. We are going to do our best to bring ourselves a medal. ” pic.twitter.com/i1iANKdJ1U – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) June 29, 2021

“We respect all rivals, whatever they may be, I trust the teammates, we trust the coaching staff, the idea of ​​Jimmy, we know the capabilities we have. We are going to try to do the best possible and bring the medal” he commented.

