Chivas: details of Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s new contract revealed

The negotiations for the renewal of Víctor Manuel Vucetich seem to have ended in good port, because while waiting to become official, Chivas would have already negotiated the continuity of the call King midas for the next Opening 2021 with a new contract, of which some details have been revealed.

The directive of Chivas had a second meeting with Vucetich this past Tuesday and everything indicates that the technical director will continue on the bench of the Flock with a contract for one more year, with the option of extending it even more, as they have a long-term project in mind with King Midas at the head of the team.

Also read: Daniella Chávez poses on the bed with a tiny outfit of lace and thread

According to information revealed by TUDN, in Chivas they would have been satisfied with the work carried out by Vucetich in its first year, remembering that the technician came in relief in August 2020 and led them directly to the Semifinals.

HUGE FAILURE of Chivas. So, uppercase. They couldn’t even get into the top eight. Especially Ricardo Peláez and Víctor Manuel Vucetich, must be held accountable. Amaury to analyze if he accepts those resignations that some said to put on the table. Red-and-white mediocrity. pic.twitter.com/dL33ZKxKmM – Ernaldo Moritz (@ Ernaldo58) May 10, 2021

The source highlights that after an evaluation of his performance, Ricardo Peláez and Amaury Vergara have given the go-ahead for Vucetich to continue as their coach for one more year and are considering keeping him on the flock’s bench for a longer time.

With Vucetich in office, Chivas returned to a Liguilla after 3 years of not doing so, reaching the Semifinals and qualifying in seventh place in the 2020 Apertura.

In the Clausura 2021, Vucetich left his numbers in 5 wins, 8 draws and 2 losses, with 21 goals in favor and 21 against, a very poor record for what was expected by the Guadalajara directive.

In his general balance, Vucetich led 36 games to Guadalajara, signing 14 wins, 13 draws and 9 losses; with 46 goals in favor and 44 against.

Also read: FC Barcelona: Suzy Cortez takes out ‘gunpowder’ with her ‘spicy’ dance in a swimsuit (Video)

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content