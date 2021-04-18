Chivas defeats the Xolos de Tijuana and is excited about the playoffs (summary and goals)

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara defeated the Xolos de Tijuana two goals to zero on the field of the Caliente Stadium in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the Closing 2021 of the MX League, where the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich achieved three vital points for their aspirations towards the Repechage.

The scorers of the match for Chivas were Alexis Vega and Jesús Angulo, where both annotations scored in the second half. Alexis Vega’s first goal fell in the 48th minute of the second half with a great long-distance shot, while the second goal from ‘Canelo’ fell through a good quick play where he defined on the penalty spot.

The match started fast for Chivas, since in the first minutes José Juan Macías missed a penalty that provoked criticism from the fans, wasting a vital opportunity for those of the Flock to go to the front in the market, and that would have been an occasion that they could regret in the party.

However, in the second half Chivas went with everything to the front and managed to take the lead on the scoreboard with a great long-distance goal from Alexis Vega that with a dry shot, left no opportunity for Guadalajara to take advantage at that moment of the game. play.

Already in the 80th minute of the game, ‘Canelo’ Angulo closed the match for Chivas with a long play where Chivas found space to counter attack from the right wing and then ‘Canelo’ Angulo from the penalty spot.

