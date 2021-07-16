Chivas defeats Pachuca at the end of the preseason (Summary, Video)

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara closed their tour of the United States with a 3-1 victory over the Tuzos del Pachuca, with a double by Carlos “el Charal” Cisneros and a score by Ángel “el Chelo” Zaldívar.

The Sacred Flock went ahead on the scoreboard at minute 23, when Carlos Cisneros took advantage of the confusion in a series of rebounds inside the Tuzos area to send the ball into the net.

Just five minutes later, in a counterattack, “el Charal” Cisneros got his double by driving the ball into the rival area and defining in a great way before the departure of the Hidalgo goalkeeper.

Minutes later, Pachuca’s Tuzos closed the gap with a score by Luis Chávez, which gave Paulo Pezzolano’s men hope before the end of the first half.

For the second half, Ángel “el Chelo” Zaldívar scored the third and last goal of the night in a corner kick, to give Chivas their only victory on this tour of the United States.

For Apertura 2021, Guadalajara will start the season facing Atlético de San Luis, while Tuzos del Pachuca will face Club León.

