Chivas defeats Atlas and advances to the final of the Liga MX Femenil against Tigres (Video Summary, Goals)

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara defeated by a score of 2-1 the Rojinegras del Atlas, to become the second finalist in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX Femenil, in the second leg of the semifinals.

In an intense Classic Tapatío, the Rojiblancas qualified for the Final after beating the Rojinegras 2-1 at home. The visitors had 3 consecutive victories on the court of the Akron Stadium, but those directed by Edgar Mejía They ended the 7-game drought without a win against Atlas.

The first half was very even and disputed. Both teams understood what was at stake and intensity was the main characteristic of the game. Constant crashes and anticipations in split plays. Sometimes also anxiety and that made them fall into bad decisions with the ball, however, there was a duel worthy of a Semifinal.

The first opportunity was for Atlas in a shot that Blanca Felix he kicked Zellyaka Maple. In an attempt to Joseline Montoya, the deviation of the concierge Ana Gaby Paz hit the crossbar.

Before the end of the first half, a hand was marked outside the Atlas area. Carolina Jaramillo charged directly and Paz avoided the goal from a free kick, however, the rejection was headed by Miriam Castillo to give his team the advantage at 45 ‘.

In the second half, both teams returned to generate opportunities, but the local defense managed to contain and not give space to the top scorer of the tournament Alison gonzalez, and the rest of the attackers.

Again, from set pieces, the Chivas made a difference with the header of Alicia cervantes, with deviation of Ana garcia, from a free kick by Jaramillo, at 71 ‘. In the following minutes, in defensive work, Licha herself took an Atlas goal play off the line.

In the final minutes, they committed a penalty to Alison González and the forward herself took the ball to collect and define calmly. The annotation brought the visitors closer, however, an instant later the final whistle was heard. The joy in the local players who jumped onto the field and the pain in the visitors. Chivas will play the Ida Final against Tigres at home and the title will be defined in the University Stadium.