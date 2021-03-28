Chivas: David Faitelson shoots Víctor Manuel Vuceticg and sets an example for the Female Herd

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara took the National Classic before the Eagles of America On day 13 of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil and not only that, they also gave a football chair, beating the staunch rival at the Azteca Stadium.

Unlike the men’s team, the Sacred Flock in their women’s branch they gave their fans a joy, something that ESPN journalist David Faitelson highlighted, who urged Víctor Manuel Vucetich to take note of what was done by his similar in the MX Women’s League

Through his official Twitter account, David Faitelson burst the Chivas footballers who do not feel the Sacred Rebaño shirt and that this was clear after losing the National Classic in a humiliating way a couple of weeks ago.

Task for Victor Manuel Vucetich: put a video on the men’s Chivas from the women’s Chivas … Maybe that’s how their players understand how to defend the Club Deportivo Guadalajara shirt … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) March 28, 2021

“Task for Victor Manuel Vucetich: put a video on the men’s Chivas from the women’s Chivas … Maybe that’s how their players will understand how to defend the Club Deportivo Guadalajara shirt …”

The Chivas of Víctor Manuel Vucetich are in position number 16 of the General Table of the MX League in contrast to their similar Female who are in the second position of the classification.

