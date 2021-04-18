Chivas: David Faitelson is ‘excited’ with Guadalajara’s victory against Xolos

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara defeated the Xolos de Tijuana team two goals to zero in the match corresponding to matchday 15 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura on the Akron Stadium field, where ESPN journalist David Faitelson was moved and rampaged with the triumph of the boys led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

Faitelson, through his official social networks, assured that Chivas encourages his followers to have some hope in the final phase of the regular season, not only because of the victory against Xolos, which are vital points for their aspirations, but because the form improved against the frontiers.

“Chivas encourages some hope …”, said Faitelson on social networks after the three points that Guadalajara got in the match against Xolos.

Chivas encourages some hope … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 18, 2021

Before these statements, fans on social networks made fun of Faitelson for saying that Chivas give hope for the game they gave against Xolos, since first they have to beat Rayados de Monterrey at midweek and from there, they can talk about that possibility.

With this victory, Chivas reached 16 points in position 13 in the standings at the gates of the playoffs, waiting for what Pumas, Tigres and Tuzos del Pachuca do in their matches on this date.

