Chivas: Cristian “Chicote” Calderón would be in the crosshairs of the Rayados del Monterrey

After being eliminated in the playoffs against Pachuca, movements began to be made in the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara squad and again rumors of a possible departure from Cristian “el Chicote” Calderón.

According to information from the reporter Natalia León, both the Emeralds from Club León Like the Rayados del Monterrey They have asked about the situation of “Chicote” Calderón, who has not been a protagonist in Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team.

“With the elimination of @Chivas, some movements will begin. There have been approaches by Cristian Calderón: in El Bajío they asked about him and also La Sultana. @Rayados is the one who has had the most intention of taking El Chicote, with the possibility of purchase. Nothing closed yet “

However, Sergio Treviño, also a FOX Sports reporter, pointed out that it is the Rayados who are closest to taking Calderón in the summer market, although negotiations are on hold because Monterrey is still in Liguilla.

“El Chicote is very close to Rayados, since the team is in competition, everything is on standby, but the negotiations are well advanced.”

Monterrey would be looking for the definitive purchase of Cristian Calderón, who went from being the hero of the last Liguilla to being erased by Vucetich.

