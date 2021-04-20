Chivas: Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón suffers an accident at home and is out against Rayados

Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Chivas del Guadalajara side, suffered an accident at home and will be dropped from the Herd’s call for the match against Rayados, a pending match on matchday 12 of the 2021 Guardians of the MX League.

Chivas reported on social networks about an accident involving Calderón at home, where he suffered a contusion on his left elbow, which is why he will not make the trip to BBVA.

“We inform that Cristian Calderón will not travel with the team to Monterrey after presenting a contusion to his left elbow derived from an accident at home. He is estimated to be ready to compete for the weekend.” Wrote the Club.

If all goes as planned by the club, it could be available for Saturday’s game when they face the Roginegros del Atlas.

Calderón has played 7 games in the following tournament, two of them as a starter and does not add goals in his personal account.

