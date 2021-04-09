Chivas ‘could’ seek to sign Rodolfo Pizarro, ‘left over’ at Inter Miami

Although Rodolfo Pizarro has barely a year of having arrived as a signinge star to MLS With Inter Miami, the future of Tamaulipas could change soon, as the Rosa Negra team has an overcrowding of franchise players, so it will have to get rid of one of them or ‘change’ its contract.

Against this background, the journalist Fernando Cevallos, comments that the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They could take advantage of this opportunity and try to sign the midfielder, who had one of his best moments as a Herd player a few seasons ago, being part of the multi-champion team led by Pelado Almeyda.

“Inter Miami needs to ‘get rid’ of a franchise player, they have four (Higuaín, Matuidi, Pellegrini and Pizarro), the MLS only allows three … It is an extraordinary opportunity for Chivas to seek to ‘repatriate’ Rodolfo Pizarro.”

Cevallos’ tweet was replicated by the communicator Raoul Ortíz, who reminded him that at the moment it is not “such a good opportunity” for Guadalajara, recalling that the Guadalajara club has financial problems.

After Ortiz’s response, the TUDN journalist, Paco Arredondo, surprised by assuring that not only the financial crisis would be an obstacle to signing Pizarro, since the real impediment was the lack of interest of the rojiblanca directive to seek his return, as they had been disgusted by the ways in which the player expressed himself after his departure from the Flock.

“Chivas fires and stinks started, they don’t want it there. Beyond money … so much memory ”, commented Arredondo.

Pizarro arrived at Inter Miami in 2020, after the Americans paid 10.9 million euros for his letter to the Rayados de Monterrey.

The midfielder had arrived in Chivas in 2017, when the Flock paid out 5 million euros, only to be sold a year later for 14.5 million to the Monterrey team.

Currently, Pizarro is valued at 10 million euros, so his transfer to Chivas looks really complicated.

The value of the other 4 Inter Miami franchise players: Blaise Matuidi 10.5 MDE (Newcomer) Rodolfo Pizarro 10 MDE (1 Season with the club) Gonzalo Higuaín 10 MDE (1 Season with the club) Matías Pellegrini 7.5 MDE (2 Seasons with the club)

