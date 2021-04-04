Chivas confirms that the match against Santos Laguna is still standing

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara face Santos Laguna at the Akron Stadium and despite the fact that the match was at risk of not being played due to the forest fire in the Bosque de la Primavera, the match continues to be played at the same agreed time.

In social networks, Chivas ‘affirmed’ that the match continues, as he shared the measures that the fans must follow to attend Akron Stadium.

“ChivaHermano! Remember to follow ALL the indications for today’s match at @EstadioAkron”. He wrote the whole of Chiverío.

Thus, the fans were angry about the continuity of the match when the environmental conditions are not the best for the match to be played.

Hey, there is an environmental contingency, the players are going to get sick – Vaginal Dad (@truefactmen) April 4, 2021

