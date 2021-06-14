Chivas: Club América fan visits Oribe Peralta in full preseason of the Flock

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara remain focused on their preseason in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco, preparing for the next season 2021-2022 that will start in mid-July with the Opening 2021 and this Monday the presence of a fan of the Eagles of America in the training grounds of the Herd.

The Club América fan attended the morning training session of Chivas this Monday to get close to his idol, the former player of thes Águilas, Oribe Peralta, who attended him in a cordial way before the cheering of the sports press.

“That’s why I came, just for him I came, not for anything else,” said the fan while taking a selfie with the Brush.

“It doesn’t make you change your team, you’re still my hero,” the fan commented to the hubbub of some reporters.

Peralta signed with Chivas two years ago, after playing several seasons with Club América, causing a great polarization between fans of the Flock and the Águilas themselves, because while the people from Guadalajara did not want him because of his azulcrema past, the Americanists reproached him for his betrayal .

