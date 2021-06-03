Chivas closes the doors to Hugo González for the Apertura 2021

The Closing 2021 just finished and the clubs of the MX League they already start with the movements for him Opening 2021, as is the case of Rayados del Monterrey, who are looking for a new goalkeeper and Hugo González would no longer enter into the team’s plans, so he was related to Chivas del Guadalajara.

However, this would not be an option that considers the Sacred Flock, since according to information from Karina Herrera, a TUDN reporter, Hugo Gonzalez it is not considered as a possible reinforcement for the next campaign.

“Despite Hugo González’s desire to come to Chivas, I can confirm that at the moment the team is not considering reinforcing the goal, even again @ RangelRaul1 will be given the opportunity to do preseason with the first team.”

Vucetich and Peláez would not seek incorporations in this area since, in addition to having Antonio Rodríguez, Raúl Gudiño and Miguel “Wacho” Jiménez, the board trusts Raúl “Tala” Rangel, Tapatío goalkeeper.

In addition, according to information from Jesús Hernández, another factor that influences González’s supposed arrival in Chivas is the high salary that the goalkeeper had in the Rayados.

