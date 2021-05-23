Chivas: Cindy Marchena shows off her heart attack body in ‘fiery’ photo on the beach

Cindy marchena, the famous Mexican influencer, has once again stolen the attention of her loyal followers on social networks, revealing her statuesque beauty during her vacations.

Via Instagram, the fan of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara spread the image where she appears on the coasts of Santa Monica, California, enjoying the rays of the sun in a black and white swimsuit.

“Santa Monica My Love,” he wrote.

Despite the few reactions and comments from his more than 232 thousand followers on Instagram, he shows the taste he has for the lifestyle and beauty of the influencer Cindy Marchena.

