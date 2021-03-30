Chivas: Cindy Marchena shows off her great physique with a photograph in a pink swimsuit

The model and influencer Cindy Marchena, a faithful follower of the Sacred Flock, surprised all his fans in the social media, by showing off her spectacular figure in a photograph in a pink swimsuit.

On this occasion, the model shared this photo on her official Instagram account, quickly adding honeys of likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and colleagues.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Cindy Marchena is recognized for being a faithful supporter of Chivas in the MX League, attending the team’s home matches and supporting the club at all times, proudly wearing the red-and-white shirt.

This influencer has gained great popularity in social networks accumulating thousands of followers, becoming the image of several advertising campaigns of different brands.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content