Chivas: Cindy Marchena shows off her great body in ‘coquette’ photo on the beach

The influencer Cindy marchena It is the clear example that despite the adversity that Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara is currently experiencing, they continue to show their support and love for the Rojiblancos colors.

The Mexican model has once again stolen the sighs of her more than 223 thousand followers on social networks, revealing her voluptuous beauty on her pleasant beach vacation.

Via Instagram, the fan of the Sacred Flock spread the image where she poses in a black swimsuit, while enjoying the calm atmosphere of the beaches of Cancun, Quintana Roo, accompanied by the following message.

“In Cancun it is always a good idea to rent a yacht,” he wrote.

Despite the few interactions and likes in said publication, they show their loyal followers on Instagram, their admiration for the lifestyle and beauty that the model Cindy Marchena conserves.

