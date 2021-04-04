Chivas: Cindy Marchena falls in love with her fans with a daring red swimsuit in the middle of Easter

The model and influencer Cindy marchena, a faithful follower of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, surprised all her fans on social networks by showing off her spectacular figure in a video where she wore only a provocative bikini.

On this occasion, the model shared this photo on her official Instagram account, while having a good time and enjoying the beach this Easter season with a provocative red bikini.

Also read: Lorena Herrera looks spectacular in a swimsuit at 54 years old

“If you guess where I am, I’ll go to your profile # f4f.” Cindy Marchena published on her official social networks, which has already generated thousands of likes and reactions.

Cindy Marchena is recognized for being a faithful supporter of Chivas in the MX League, attending the team’s home matches and supporting the club at all times, proudly wearing the red-and-white shirt.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content