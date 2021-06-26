Chivas: ‘Chicharito’ advises José Juan Macías about his possible departure to Europe

Forward José Juan Macías continues to steal glances in the MX League due to the possibility that he will emigrate to football in Europe as a reinforcement of the Getafe from The Spanish league for the next season.

In a press videoconference, forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández took the opportunity to send a message to the attacker of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara before the opportunity to play in the old continent.

“I know that he is capable of achieving what he sets out to do. Here, the only thing is that one must surrender, because one never knows who is seeing you. When I refer to that is that the opportunity is seeing you and you must be ready for it I introduce you. One must deliver everything as if there were no tomorrow, “he said.

It should be noted that forward José Juan Macías has confirmed that he will not be able to participate with the Mexican team in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 after being informed that he suffered an injury during the concentration.

