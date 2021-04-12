Chivas: “Chelís” gets hooked on networks with Paco Gabriel de Anda because of Vucetich’s ‘fault’

The future of Victor Manuel Vucetich in command of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, he continues to give a lot to talk about, and this time he “heated” the debate between Francisco Gabriel de Anda and José Luis Sánchez Solá “el Chelís”, through social networks.

This discussion began with “Paco” Gabriel de Anda criticizing the communicators who “ask for the head” of Vucetich for the bad results it has delivered in this Closing 2021, ensuring that they have no right to “decide” their future.

Also read: Cruz Azul will rest 6 figures prior to the duel against Club América

“Once again” communicators and analysts “asking, demanding the resignation or removal of Vucetic and Tuca Ferreti, there is no doubt that some take very seriously that of the 4th power! A shame … “

Paco: no technician is run by communicators or analysts. The decision comes from your results. Too much importance to comments. https://t.co/jMrlzIZOOy – José Luis Sanchez (@Elchelis) April 12, 2021

Given this, “el Chelís” commented that he was only expressing an opinion, since the team managers do not rely on what the journalists say to determine what will happen to some technician.

“Paco: it is everyone’s problem, in the end it has no impact on decision-making. You say yesterday that Vuce is overrun; it is a personal opinion as well as many others “

Paco: it is everyone’s problem, in the end it has no impact on decision-making. You say yesterday that Vuce is overrun; It is a personal opinion like many others https://t.co/sSWyBXyKxr – José Luis Sanchez (@Elchelis) April 12, 2021

The discussion rose in tone when “Paco” Gabriel de Anda assured that “el Chelís” had indicated that, with him as DT, Chivas would work much better than under the command of Vucetich.

“Chelis: and you said that Chivas would play better with you, it is a personal opinion and I respect it, but from that to demanding his resignation there is a very long stretch, it does not apply !!”

Chelis: and you said that Chivas would play better with you, it is a personal opinion and I respect it, but there is a long way from demanding his resignation, it does not apply !!

Hug – Paco Gabriel de Anda (@ PacoGabriel_5) April 12, 2021

The “Chelís” did not take long to respond and clearly indicated that he refused to answer this question that Álvaro Morales asked him during the Picante Soccer program, since it would not be ethical to make that comment; reason why he told Morales not to be a “gandalla”.

“Don’t cut me off: Alvaro asked me and I told him that I didn’t answer it, verbatim: don’t be a gandaya and don’t ask me that”

Do not cut me: Alvaro asked me and I told him that I did not answer it, verbatim: do not be gandaya and do not ask me that https://t.co/dFcovt3I2M – José Luis Sanchez (@Elchelis) April 12, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content