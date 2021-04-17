Chivas: Carolina Isaza unleashes madness with ‘spicy’ photoshoot in the jacuzzi

Carolina Isaza is a renowned fitness model who shows that despite the bad times they live in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, continues to show his great love for the colors of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

The beautiful Venezuelan has once again stolen the attention of her more than 400 thousand followers on social networks, revealing her voluptuous beauty in a fiery photoshoot in a peculiar place.

Via Instagram, the fan of the Sacred Flock spread the images where she appears inside and on the edge of the jacuzzi and showing her tremendous natural beauty while receiving the fall of the sun’s rays.

This publication has received more than 14 thousand likes and about 150 comments from its loyal fans on social networks, where it shows the admiration for the beauty and lifestyle of the model Carolina Isaza.

