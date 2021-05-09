Chivas: Carolina Isaza shows off her charms in ‘spicy’ photo in the jacuzzi

Carolina Isaza, the beautiful model and Mexican influencer, has once again stolen the attention of her loyal followers on social networks, revealing her tremendous beauty in a special place.

Via Instagram, the fan of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara spread the image where she is shown resting and enjoying the weather on the edge of the relaxing jacuzzi in a white and black swimsuit.

“Someone once taught me a very valuable lesson:” There are people who self-destruct and others who build themselves. ” What kind of person do you think you are and why? “He wrote.

Despite having just under 3,000 likes and only 37 comments from her more than 417,000 followers on Instagram, the model and influencer Carolina Isaza continues to be the great sensation of the digital world with her peculiar photographs that she shares on social networks.

