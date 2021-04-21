Chivas: Carolina Isaza shows her attributes with a flirty photo in a swimsuit

The model and influencer Carolina Isaza, a loyal fan of the Chivas del Guadalajara, fell in love with his followers on social networks by sharing a flirty photograph in a swimsuit, showing off her impressive figure on the beach.

Where they do not look for you.

You are NOT necessary “. Carolina Isaza joined.

Read also: Ignacia Michelson falls in love with her followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

On this occasion, the model published this daring photograph on her official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 7 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

Carolina Isaza can be seen in a publication on some beautiful beaches in Jalisco, wearing a red swimsuit and sending a message to her followers, ensuring that where they do not look for you you do not need it.

This model has gained great popularity on social networks for being a loyal fan of the Chivas del Guadalajara of Liga MX, supporting the team in their important matches and wearing the red-and-white shirt in her publications.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content