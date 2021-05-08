Chivas: Carlos Salcido launches a tremendous message to Liga MX and Mexican Soccer

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are celebrating this May 8 when they 115 years of its foundation, and as part of their celebrations, the former captain of the rojiblancos, Carlos Salcido placeholder image, left some tremendous statements to assure that without the Rebaño, Mexican Soccer I would not exist.

In an interview for the newspaper Récord, the former champion with Chivas in Liga MX, assured that Mexican Soccer would not exist without the presence of Guadalajara Sports Club, So he did not understand the fans who tried to minimize the history of the rojiblanco team in the First Division.

Also read: Club América: Henry Martín tried to incriminate the Águilas player in the case of Freddy

However, Salcido accepted that not only Chivas has that impact on Mexican Soccer, because in addition to the Flock, the one from Ocotlán mentioned that there are another couple of teams that also make Mexican Soccer great.

Congratulations to Carlos Salcido, a player who showed that when you have a dream and you want to succeed you can achieve it, Champion and great captain of my @Chivas best wishes to you !!!

⚽ pic.twitter.com/5SKuBMSs7h – Juan Carlos Moreno (@jcm_elpastor) April 3, 2021

Regarding the championships that Chivas has in Liga MX, being the second most winner in Mexico, only behind Club América, Salcido tried to downplay the data, ensuring that nothing and no one will change his perception that the Flock is the bigger, because that is how his rojiblanco DNA demands it, remembering that this club was where he was born and grew up, so he owes them everything.

“I do not care if today is the winner or the most popular. The other teams do their work, their tournaments, their teams. His projects and that is very cool, but I really can’t imagine a football without Chivas ”, he said in the interview.

In the talk, Salcido made it clear that he does not feel like a legend in the Guadalajara institution, leaving that label only to the players who belonged to the era of the Campeonísimo with Chivas, as they were the ones who forged the history of the Guadalajara club, that ideology of playing with Mexican cigars and leaving a great legacy for later generations.

Salcido recalled the feeling that a championship produces wearing the Chivas jersey, commenting that it was a dream to lift the title in the Pelado Almeyda team, since he was already a veteran and he doubted if he could meet the challenge that that meant.

“I would like Chivas to raise the cup every semester or every tournament, because that makes it unique,” he commented.

To close, Salcido made it clear that for him, Chivas is only below the National Team in Mexican Soccer, since the rojiblanco team is an institution that represents the country by playing with pure soccer players of Aztec nationality.

Also read: Pachuca vs Chivas: Probable lineups of the Repechage match