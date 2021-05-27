Chivas: Carlos Salcido “envies” the process of his son in the Sacred Herd

Carlos Salcido is a name more than recognized in the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, the former player of the Sacred Flock He admitted feeling proud of his son and the training process he has had, which led him to be the under-17 champion with the rojiblancos.

“I think it is another part that I am very happy about, because today I see my son play and first I am glad to see that he likes it, that he likes to take care of himself, maintain himself, discipline, that he is taking it very seriously. That it hurts when he loses, that he is happy when he wins, that he doesn’t care. He has many very favorable things and I am glad that he is in Chivas.

“Many times I wish I had had this phase that he is having, because he has been in Chivas since he was 9 or 10 years old and has been moving up in the category and is having this sports education that many times I lacked due to age issues, That was great, but I’m glad to see that he enjoys what he does ”, he declared.

The former player of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara and international with the Mexican National Team recognized that he usually approaches his son to give him some recommendations.

“I think you have seen the councils personally, you see them at home. I always try to separate what the father of the family is and any advice that he can give him in terms of football. He is in an age of those sponges to absorb everything and in this growth of basic forces where Chivas works very well.

One of the most beautiful moments in football, to be a champion, congratulations under 17 @Chivas especially to my skinny guy THANK YOU GOD pic.twitter.com/l6NDEqHiFh – carlos salcido (@ carlossalcido7) May 22, 2021

“I have to do the part of the father, to console him when he is sad, happy that they are playing, that he wins, that he enjoys it when he does things well. I try to let it grow, I think he saw many things in me, such as how one took care of oneself, what he did, what he did not do to try with this example, not to say so much, to say more or less what he has to do. Today he understands this part well ”, concluded the champion at the Clausura 2017.

