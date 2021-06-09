Chivas: Canteranos del Herbaño are not valued and must go out on loan, says José Luis Real

The former coach of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, José Luis ‘Guero’ Real, overwhelmed the board of directors of the Flock with everything for the management of the homegrown players who have not had the opportunity to shine in the team and asked to go out on loan.

Real commented on the cases of players like Mayorga or Fernando Beltrán, Chivas youth players that he considers should go out on loan so they don’t lose their rhythm.

Also read: FC Juárez: ‘Tato’ Noriega will leave Juárez FC due to differences with Miguel Ángel Garza

“From what I know of Guadalajara, they should have a way of sending Chivas players to another team, to replicate what they have done with Macías or Mayorga. They must have something like that, that’s very common in Europe. They must go out. to have the continuity that they will not have in Chivas, they must also work alongside the Tapatío with the first team “. Real said.

In addition, Real pointed out the cases of Sepúlveda and Luis Olivas, who have done things well in the first team but insist that they should be given more importance.

“The quarry is a base of the success that Chivas has had throughout its history. If ‘Tiba’ leaves, if Olivas leaves, they will succeed in any team, because they will give them the value they have and the importance that they deserve, they are going to put them to play. In cases like Godínez’s, what happened to him happened in Chivas, they didn’t put him in. ” Said the former technician.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content