Chivas: ‘Canelo’ Angulo publishes a message after his great match against Xolos and the Flock answers him

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara defeated the Xolos de Tijuana by two goals to nil in the match corresponding to day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Akron Stadium field in a great match of Jesus Angulo.

The ‘Canelo’ Angulo, was the author of a goal and gave an assist against Xolos, which practically gave Chivas the possibility to add three fundamental points and continue in the fight to enter the playoffs.

The ‘Canelo’, through his Twitter account, published a short message in which he pointed out that Guadalajara must have a lot of faith by the end of the season.

“FE” was the only thing that ‘Canelo’ Angulo published after giving one of his best matches with the Chivas shirt.

After this message, the Flock did not remain silent and answered the message to Jesús Angulo, where they hope to go further from here to the end of the regular phase of the tournament where they will face Rayados de Monterrey in a pending match this Wednesday.

“FOR MORE, @JESUSANGULOO!” Chivas replied on his official social media account.

The ‘Canelo’ Angulo has played in this tournament 14 games with Chivas where he has scored three goals and has given two assists, being the match against Xolos one of the most complete he has given in his career.

