Chivas breaks the promise of the “Chivabono” for the Apertura 2021 and fans explode

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are already getting ready for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament, and before the reopening of practically all the stadiums of the MX League, the Sacred Herd put its “Chivabono” on sale for this season.

Subscribers received an email with the announcement that the tickets for Apertura 2021 were already on sale, however, Guadalajara did not fulfill its promise and increased the price compared to last season.

The average price of the match with the “Chivabono” is around 221 pesos, while the matches that were canceled in the Clausura 2020, Chivas is replacing them at 128 pesos, according to a follower to “El Informador.”

This situation caused annoyance in the fans of the Sacred Herd in social networks, because in addition to not having kept their word, the team has not presented any reinforcement and begins to generate doubts for the 2021 Apertura.

But of course we are going to buy the Chivabono with everything and its increase, with pleasure, because you know that each peso collected is reflected in the reinforcements of proven quality to continue fighting the title tournament after tournament. – GERARD (@Foxzied) June 26, 2021

When you find out that he who said to buy the 115-year-old Jersey to bring reinforcements and did not comply, neither did he keep his word in the refund to the subscribers. pic.twitter.com/PPqCwHfCU0 – GERARD (@Foxzied) June 26, 2021

Pay close attention to who are the people who are advising you how to manage an institution like @Chivas because you can see social networks as an example, and these tips are not leading you on the right path. – Sánchez Marchisio (@Sanchez_MJP) June 26, 2021

@Amauryvz is so sure that we are not going to qualify for the league with that shitty team that at any moment he comes out to say that the league is free for season ticket holders. – GERARD (@Foxzied) June 26, 2021

Puro pndejo defends and justifies Amaury Vergara. – Quiqui (@quiquiefo) June 27, 2021

