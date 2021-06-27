in Football

Chivas breaks the promise of the “Chivabono” for the Apertura 2021 and fans explode

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are already getting ready for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament, and before the reopening of practically all the stadiums of the MX League, the Sacred Herd put its “Chivabono” on sale for this season.

Subscribers received an email with the announcement that the tickets for Apertura 2021 were already on sale, however, Guadalajara did not fulfill its promise and increased the price compared to last season.

The average price of the match with the “Chivabono” is around 221 pesos, while the matches that were canceled in the Clausura 2020, Chivas is replacing them at 128 pesos, according to a follower to “El Informador.”

This situation caused annoyance in the fans of the Sacred Herd in social networks, because in addition to not having kept their word, the team has not presented any reinforcement and begins to generate doubts for the 2021 Apertura.

