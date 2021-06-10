Chivas boasts a documentary series and fans explode due to lack of reinforcements

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are about to premiere their new documentary series through the platform of Amazon Prime Video, prior to the start of Opening Tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

A few days after the official premiere, the Sacred Flock He left his fans a reminder of their fans through their social networks, since from Friday June 18 you can enjoy this production.

However, the fans did not take this message in the best way, as the responses were filled with messages from users demanding reinforcements for this Apertura 2021, because while the other clubs begin to present new additions, Chivas only “shows off” their documentary.

Stop blowjobs and focus on the court – Hector Trujillo (@sdsteeler) June 10, 2021

When I’m 35 for sure – ️NTOONIIO WITHOUT REINFORCEMENT AGAIN (@ antooniio48) June 10, 2021

That’s how they should be counting the time to announce reinforcements, sons of the bitch. – Arlette Hernandez (@arlehdze) June 10, 2021

Well, another 6 years to continue the tradition of champion every 10 – The Critical Chivahermano (@ CHIVASAGANAR100) June 10, 2021

