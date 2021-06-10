in Football

Chivas boasts a documentary series and fans explode due to lack of reinforcements

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are about to premiere their new documentary series through the platform of Amazon Prime Video, prior to the start of Opening Tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

A few days after the official premiere, the Sacred Flock He left his fans a reminder of their fans through their social networks, since from Friday June 18 you can enjoy this production.

However, the fans did not take this message in the best way, as the responses were filled with messages from users demanding reinforcements for this Apertura 2021, because while the other clubs begin to present new additions, Chivas only “shows off” their documentary.

