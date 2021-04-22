Chivas beats Rayados at the last minute and dreams of the playoff (Summary, Video, Goals)

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have entered the fight for a place in the playoffs in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, by prevailing as a visitor by a score of 2-1 against Rayados del Monterrey, in the pending match of matchday 12.

With the three points added and the second victory in a row, they reach 19 points and are in the qualifying zone. Guadalajara played a good game, was purposeful and kept control in most lapses of the game.

The goal was found after a good play by Isaac brizuela, made wall with Sergio Flores placeholder image, a cut in the area and a correct definition while falling. The ball came out pumped and over Hugo Gonzalez at 27 ‘.

Rayados tried counterattacks and in his attempts responded Antonio Rodriguez on at least three dangerous occasions. In the second half, Monterrey pressed and caused a bad exit from the Flock. Maxi Meza sent a center that finished Vincent Janssen, before the null mark of Jesus Sanchez, at 61 ‘.

Subsequently, a criminal conviction had been Uriel antuna, however, the referee Eduardo Galvan modified its decision after reviewing the VAR and scored a free kick on the edge of the area and sent off Luis Gustavo Sanchez at 76 ‘.

Another penalty in favor of Chivas had been sanctioned, but was annulled for an advanced position. In minute 90 ‘, Alexis vega he scored for the second consecutive day and gave the valuable victory to Guadalajara, facing the Clásico Tapatío on Saturday at the Jalisco Stadium.