In a closed match, the team of Chivas he won as a visitor by a score of 2-0 against Querétaro, in a duel corresponding to day 11 of eLiga MX.

The goals of the difference that was played virtually in the field of La Corregidora stadium they were the work of Alexis Vega and Jesús Angulo, both in the complementary part.

With this victory, the “Pearl of the West” team reached 17 units to get fully into the fight for a place in the final phase, while the White Roosters were left with nine points.

Marcel Ruiz was charged with the defeat of the Queretaro team, while Fernando Beltrán managed the controls to lead the “Sacred Flock” to victory.

AC

.