Chivas beats Pachuca in the last test prior to Apertura 2021

MEXICO CITY

The Chivas managed to score and win in their last game of their preseason tour of the United States, by beating the Tuzos del Pachuca 3-1, with a great performance by Carlos Cisneros, who was uncovered with two goals for the victory of the rojiblancos.

A very intense first half was lived on the court of SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago, because the Guadalajara players got rid of the scoring drought shown in their two previous duels and from the hand of Cisneros went ahead on the scoreboard, first at minute 22 and then at 28, to begin to trace the path of victory for his team with a momentary 2-0.

Before ending the first half of the match, Luis Chávez cut distances, scoring from a free kick and beat Toño Rodríguez, who saw how the ball was embedded in his goal for 2-1.

However, at 64 ‘, Ángel Zaldívar put land in the middle and scored the third target for Chivas, who closed their preparation towards the start of the Apertura 2021, with a game won, which can help them in their spirits to face the beginning of the season.

cmb

