Chivas bars give their position by not having access to tickets for the Tapatío Classic

This Day 16 of the 2021 Clausura Tournament of the MX League, the Rojinegros del Atlas will receive the visit of the Chivas del Guadalajara for the Classic Tapatío, which continues to heat up from the previous one on both sides; since now the bars of the Sacred Herd reported that they were denied access to tickets.

Through a statement disseminated on social networks, the Guadalajara animation groups reported that they tried to reach an agreement with the leadership of the Rojinegros to “control” the entry of Chivas supporters to the Jalisco Stadium. However, they did not get any response.

Due to this, now the followers of the Sacred Herd will enter the Jalisco Stadium on their own, so the bars are separated from any event that may occur both inside and outside the building.

“During the past few days we tried to establish a dialogue with the Atlas directive in view of the Tapatío Classic of the following Saturday, April 24, which unfortunately did not obtain a positive response from them for us to be able to get a control of those who enter which we let everyone know of our position.

No organized group is going to attend the stadium as such. We dissociate ourselves from any attempt of violence inside and outside the Stadium Nor are we responsible if someone on their own enters objects into the Stadium

We invite all Chivas bars and fans to purchase their tickets on their own online and at the Stadium’s ticket offices, but above all, comply with the health and safety guidelines established by the authorities. “

