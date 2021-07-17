Chivas asks the fans to have confidence

MEXICO CITY.

Full confidence there is in Chivas to start the tournament Opening 2021 and have a great championship. At the end of the preseason work, Víctor Manuel Vucetich sent a message of encouragement to the fans to support, in the face of the uncertain environment that has enveloped the team in this period of preparation for the next championship.

That they trust, that they support, because there is always talk of a Mexican team and today it is more Mexican than ever. Now, with a job that has been developing from the quarry. So, I think we must have that confidence, support a team that ventures to work with pure national and that will seek in all ways to give results to the satisfaction of the people, “Vucetich commented to the fans.

Chivas he only lost one game of the seven that were playedDespite this, the non-contracts for the tournament and the absences that there will be for the start of it, generate doubts in the team environment.

Victor Vucetich is aware of the casualties due to those summoned to the Olympic Games and the Gold Cup, so they declare themselves ready to supply these players.

We know that absences are extremely important to us. However, there is full confidence in this team. We have elements that have been giving a very good performance, with a lot of capacity. Sometimes people need to see new players, new faces, make that change and at the moment I consider that there are three or four elements with 18, 19 years that are going in a very positive way to be able to achieve goals and transcend with this team, “he shared .

Added to this, the rojiblanco coach spoke about the fundamental work that the basic forces will be for this tournament.

The basic forces have been working very well for some time. Today we are receiving some of the elements that have been developed and prepared. We are in this last part to be able to integrate them to the maximum circuit and how good that a team like Chivas is trusting in these Mexican players, “he concluded.

