Chivas asks not to receive the campus at the airport due to increased infections in Jalisco

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara closed their preseason for the United States with a victory over the Tuzos del Pachuca, so they will now report in Verde Valle to close their preparation for the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

However, before returning to the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, the Sacred Herd asked the media not to go to receive the campus at the Guadalajara International Airport, in search of not generating more infections due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

According to information from Líderes del Herbaño, the Chivas communication department asked the media not to attend, as it will be until next Sunday, July 18, when it will be informed about the attention to the media for the 2021 Opening.

“Dear colleagues from the press: in the face of the new wave of Covid infections that has been registered in Jalisco and the country in general, it is very important not to lower your arms in taking the pertinent precautions to take care of us all, that is why we offer you an attentive invitation to NOT attend the airport for the arrival of the team after their tour of the United States.

It was, is and will continue to be very important to adhere to health protocols to ensure the integrity of each of the team members, staff and yourselves.

On Sunday afternoon we will share with you our media attention schedule for the week prior to the start of Apertura 2021. “

