Chivas: “Aris” Hernández warns Macías about his departure to Getafe

The possible departure of Jose Juan Macías the old continent to reinforce Getafe in the Spanish La Liga begins to give something to talk about and now it was Edwin “el Aris” Hernández who left a little note to the Chivas del Guadalajara striker.

In an interview for the podcast “Gol y Puerta”, “El Aris” Hernández He commented that he waits and “JJ” Macías You can take advantage of this opportunity, but warn that you should not “lose the floor” as this would cost you quite a bit.

Also read: Chivas will seek the signing of a striker in Santos Laguna

Edwin Hernández gave another youth squad from Chivas as an example, Javier Eduardo “la Chofis” López, who said he suddenly felt untouchable and this ended with a quite noticeable downturn in his career, which together with indiscipline led him to leave Guadalajara

“I hope that this does not happen to José Juan Macías because he is very good, but there are players half misplaced like” La Chofis “, who feel untouchable and when they do not listen to others their career collapses”

José Juan Macías would be leaving as a loan with an option to buy to Getafe, thus fulfilling his dream of going to Europe, which he has repeated since he returned from León.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: