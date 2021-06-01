Chivas: Are you returning to Guadalajara ?, Luis ‘Gordo’ Márquez presumes a visit to the Sacred Herd

The midfielder Luis ‘Bomba’ Márquez has surprised his loyal followers on social networks, by showing off his special visit to the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the face of the Opening tournament 2021.

Via Instagram, the Mexican midfielder spread in his stories the image where he is shown on the main court in the training fields of Verde Valle, accompanied by the following legend.

“They say that one returned to where he was happy,” he wrote with the label of Verde Valle, Guadalajara.

Luis Márquez visiting the Verde Valle facilities. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @ marquezluis95

It should be noted that midfielder Luis ‘Gordo’ Márquez has ended his time as part of the Tepatitlán FC team after winning the title of the Expansion League MX in the Clausura 2021 and the Champion of Champions.

