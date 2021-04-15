Chivas: Antonio Rodríguez spoke about his return to ownership

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have not had a good tournament this Clausura 2021, so Victor Manuel Vucetich has moved his pieces on several occasions, even changing goalkeeper back to Antonio Rodriguez to ownership.

In an interview for Marca Claro, “Toño” Rodríguez spoke about the mistakes that cost him ownership, noting that, from that moment, he did not stop working to be able to return to ownership under the Sacred Flock.

Also read: Liga MX: Erik Lira defends Andrés Lillini’s work in Pumas and sends a message to the fans

“There were two mistakes that I made in Chivas and I never stopped working by the time Vucetich gave my name and now I’m playing. I have had a very important maturity process, especially when I am a substitute, and since I lost my tenure I have never stopped working “

What did ownership return to José Antonio Rodríguez? “I never stopped working or believing; I never stopped giving my best. Whether I played or not, that’s my job. I really enjoy playing soccer,” replies the @Chivas player. pic.twitter.com/vRIXbU8sZI – MVS102.5 (@ MVS102_5) April 14, 2021

Rodríguez, Canterano of the Sagrado Rebaño, said that he knows well what it means to be at the club during difficult times, so he is sure they will be able to lift this campaign.

“I have been in many stages with Chivas, some have been tough. We have had tournaments like this and we went ahead. I know that we are going to get out of the complicated situation we are in “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: