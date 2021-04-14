Chivas: Antonio Rodríguez, confident that they will raise at the close of the Clausura 2021

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara have not had a good 2021 Clausura Tournament and are currently out of playoff spots; however, Antonio Rodríguez is confident that they will be able to lift at the end of the season.

In an interview for Marca Claro, “Toño” Rodríguez, goalkeeper of the Sacred Flock, He assured that they are working hard to be able to lift at the end of the campaign and to qualify for the big party.

“We are working very hard as a team together with the teacher Vucetich, we know that we have the quality of players and the people necessary to get the results”

Rodríguez also assured that they have quality players who can reverse this situation, since something similar happened to them last season and they managed to qualify for Liguilla, reaching the semifinals.

“Last season we were at the bottom of the table and that’s how football is. We have the necessary people to do important things “

