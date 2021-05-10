Chivas: Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño ‘upsets the fans before the game vs Pachuca in the playoffs

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to be the last guest to the league in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in his visit to the Tuzos del Pachuca in the match that closes the activity of the reclassification round.

A few hours away for the kickoff at the Hidalgo stadium, defender Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño has done his thing again by upsetting the Chivahermanos with an emotional message on social networks.

“Match day. To win @Chivas,” he wrote with a special image of the repechage match.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of Rebaño Sagrado did not wait, showing their support for the Mexican defender of the Rojiblancos prior to the game.

Before going to the field give a good motivational speech to all compa! ! very few players who show a character of passion like yours – ChivaTaliban (@ChivaTaliban) May 9, 2021

To leave the soul – Sergio Godinez Zepeda (@ SergioA25656224) May 9, 2021

I hope they come out with identity, just as they came out against America – Ivan (@_ZavalaG) May 9, 2021