Chivas: Antonio “Pollo” Briseño responds to the rumors of his possible departure to Huesca

After rumors began to emerge about a possible departure to football in Spain to reinforce the SD Huesca that he now directs Ignacio Ambriz, Antonio “el Pollo” Briseño He responded through his social networks.

Through your Instagram account, the “Pollo” Briseño, defender of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, published a photograph in which it is possible to see in the background the shield of the Sacred Flock during one of the workouts.

“Siempre Chiva,” Briseño wrote in the publication, demonstrating his commitment to Guadalajara ahead of the start of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Despite having arrived as a reinforcement for the Apertura 2019, “el Pollo” Briseño consolidated his defense until this Closing Tournament 2021, in which he played a total of 13 games, in which he accumulated 915 minutes.

In this way, he surpassed what he achieved in his debut season with Chivas, in the 2019 Apertura, where he played 10 games and accumulated 843 minutes.

