Chivas: Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño praises ‘Chicharito’ after his goal with LA Galaxy

Despite being out of the pre-list of the Mexican team for the Gold Cup 2021, forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández continues to show that he is back to his best version on the field with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Mexican attacker has added his second double in the 2021 season of Major League Soccer, by converting two annotations with the Los Angeles team against him San Jose Earthquakes in week 12.

Faced with this situation, the defender Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño he surrendered at the feet of forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández for his great definition in the first of his two goals with an emotional message on social networks.

Chicharo’s change of pace is spectacular !!!! – Antonio Briseño Vazquez (@pollobv) June 27, 2021

“Chicharo’s change of pace is spectacular !!!!”, they wrote.

It should be noted that forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández reached ten goals in the current 2021 season of Major League Soccer, to place himself in the leader in the individual scoring table.

We love you, @ CH14_ pic.twitter.com/p9E8WtU7BM – LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) June 27, 2021

