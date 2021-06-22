Chivas: Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño breaks silence about his ‘fight’ with Dieter Villalpando

The defender of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Antonio “Pollo” Briseño He spoke about the viral clip of the new Rebaño series, where he can be seen arguing strongly with his former partner, Dieter Villalpando.

At a press conference, Briseño commented that what could be seen in the Amazon series is his confrontational and dedicated personality.

“What came out in the series is something that they have the privilege of seeing because that is kept inside the locker room. They are things that happen regularly in a soccer team. I am who I am, confrontational and a guy who lives his passion intensely, it is My job is the one with which I defend my family and I am going to give myself to the maximum 100 percent, at the end of the day, one as a person cannot be liked by everyone. Briseño said.

Briseño and the clip of the series became viral and the fans sided with the player, who showed that he feels the shirt and leaves everything on the court.

“It is part of soccer, as it happens in all families and it is when a team grows when things are said. It is part of that process and learning.” Commented.

