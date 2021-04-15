Chivas: Antonio Mohamed volunteered to be the new Chivas coach

After the continuity of Víctor Manuel Vucetich in Chivas be called into question for the next tournament of Opening 2021 of the MX League, the name of Antonio Mohamed has been put as the first choice of Ricardo Peláez to be the new coach of the flock, this after the environment of the same Argentine strategist offered him to the board of the chiverío.

According to information uncovered in the Sancadilla column of the newspaper Reforma, the representative of Antonio “The Turk” Mohamed He would have contacted the Chivas board of directors to let them know that the former Rayados de Monterrey coach was more than ready to take over the team at the moment they requested it.

Also read: Marzhe Ponce teaches more with a tiny black string swimsuit

Everything indicates that Guadalajara will endure King Midas until the last instances in this tournament, hoping that with King Midas they can straighten the rojiblanco boat and direct it to a qualification for the Repechage, which is still in the hands of the Flock, by subtracting 12 points to be played in the Clausura 2021.

THERE IS ALREADY CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY VUCETICH Most likely the Chivas coach will leave his post at the end of this tournament due to poor results and names are already ringing to cover his loss. Among the most important is Antonio Mohamed who is currently without a team pic.twitter.com/3WnDM80Fdm – RN Deportes (@ RNDeportes1) April 13, 2021

In addition, the source points out that Mohamed’s agent has not only contacted Ricardo Peláez, because after Pablo Guede’s departure from Xolos Tijuana, the Argentine representative also put the Turkish on a silver platter, knowing that the border team is fine. seen by the owners of the team, as Antonio paid good dividends in his first stage, leaving the first and only League MX title to the Xolaje.

Also read: Club América vs Olimpia: Yustin Arboleda sends message to Chucho López after fracturing him

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: