Chivas: Antonio Carlos Santos rants against Ricardo Peláez and Antonio Briseño

It is not a secret that Antonio Carlos Santos feel an adversity to Chivas being a Club América legend, he did not miss the opportunity to question the rojiblanco team after being eliminated against Pachuca.

One of the players most noted by the former footballers of ‘Las Águilas’ is Antonio Briseño, whom he called a ‘piece of trunk’ on social media after a comment from one of his followers.

This answer was supported by several of the fans, to which he reiterated that he was not telling any lies, even when they mentioned the failure of Ricardo Peláez With Chivas, Carlos Santos was ironic about his career as a manager.

Minutes later, he began to retweet the comments that pointed out that, in reality, it was America who made Peláez champion, and those who call him a ‘mafioso’ and ‘mercenary’, making it clear that he does not sympathize with the performance of the Mexican manager .