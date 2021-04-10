Chivas: Antonio Briseño’s message that ‘infuriates’ the fans prior to the game vs Cruz Azul

Football

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to stay in the fight for a place in the playoffs in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Cruz Azul Machine in the action of matchday 14.

A few hours away for the kickoff at the Azteca stadium, defender Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño has been present on social networks to invite the fans to support them from home with an emotional message.

“Give him herd!” He wrote.

After the publication, the comments and reactions from the faithful Rojiblanca fan did not wait on social networks, exploding against the Mexican defender with the following words.