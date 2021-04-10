Chivas: Antonio Briseño’s message that ‘infuriates’ the fans prior to the game vs Cruz Azul

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will seek to stay in the fight for a place in the playoffs in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Cruz Azul Machine in the action of matchday 14.

A few hours away for the kickoff at the Azteca stadium, defender Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño has been present on social networks to invite the fans to support them from home with an emotional message.

“Give him herd!” He wrote.

After the publication, the comments and reactions from the faithful Rojiblanca fan did not wait on social networks, exploding against the Mexican defender with the following words.

But if you win today Chick …. we really want to celebrate a good victory and get rid of so much bad cheek !!!!! ….. greetings !!!! – Iveth N (@Chivaflower) April 10, 2021

Less playing influencer and more playing soccer. – SIMP by Licha Cervantes. (@DportivoG) April 10, 2021

Better not say anything, much blah blah and nothing on the court, better show why you start and celebrate every time you touch the ball – Ferch González (@ FerchGonzalez_7) April 10, 2021

Pure blah blah blah with you. They are champions at opening their mouths. – Hat Man (@HatManMx) April 10, 2021

Let’s see if you already do something, I punctured the talkative trunk, demonstrate in the field and do not do your foolish things! – nephew benja (@ chivamania876) April 10, 2021

Get to play and stop giving blowjobs! – Félix Zavala (@felixarturoz) April 10, 2021

Shut up wuey because of you, masters lost games because you don’t know how to play with your feet or play well. – GLEExKAPTAIN (@Kaptinlevi) April 10, 2021