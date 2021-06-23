Chivas: Antonio Briseño supports the continuity of Vucetich in the Herd

Even though he didn’t have a good Closing 2021, Victor Manuel Vucetich He was ratified as Chivas del Guadalajara coach for the next Apertura 2021, a decision that was applauded by Antonio “el Pollo” Briseño during the club’s preseason.

At a press conference, “El Pollo” Briseño stated that the best decision the board of directors could make Guadalajara was to give continuity to the project of Vucetich, because in this way you can get good results because you work with the same group.

In addition, Briseño also pointed out that this will be the first long preseason that “King Midas” will have to prepare his team, since in December he has very little time to work.

“I think it was the best decision. Obviously a process is needed, a time for the team to take shape. It will be the first long preseason that can be worked on. I think continuity always benefits in any field and I think it was the best decision, because the systems are already known “

In his first season with Chivas, Vucetich managed to reach the semifinals of the Apertura 2020, eliminating América in the quarterfinals and losing to León. However, in the Clausura 2021, Guadalajara qualified as ninth place and was eliminated in the playoff by Pachuca.

