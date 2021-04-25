Chivas: Antonio Briseño sends a message after the triumph in the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas

Football player Antonio “Pollo” Briseño of the Chivas del Guadalajara in the MX League, launched a message for his teammates and fans after the triumph of his team in the classic Tapatío against the Atlas, of this day 16 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

You will always win as a team: let’s go Chivas, this is just beginning, “was Antonio Briseño’s message on his Instagram account.

The Mexican central defender sent this message through his social networks, where he asked the team and the fans to continue with the same step in this final stretch, since they are a few weeks away from starting this season’s playoffs.

Antonio Briseño participated in the last minutes of the match against Atlas, where the team led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich scored its third consecutive victory, to get fully into the fight for a place in the league.

